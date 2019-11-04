Confederate flag merchandise
Buy Now

Products featuring confederate flags are pictured on a vendor’s display at the 2019 Athens County Fair. The Athens County Commissioners have asked that merchandise bearing the confederate flag be banned from the fair.

 Messenger photo by Heather Willard

Confederate merchandise will remain welcome for sale at the Athens County Fair.

A majority of Athens County Agricultural Society members rejected a proposed ban on such merchandise.

The group had considered changing its vendor policy after receiving some criticism about Confederate items being for sale at the latest fair in August.

The Athens County Commissioners and Athens Mayor Steve Patterson were among local officials who had urged a change be made.

The Messenger is updating this story. More details will be available in Tuesday's newspaper.

Load comments