Confederate merchandise will remain welcome for sale at the Athens County Fair.
A majority of Athens County Agricultural Society members rejected a proposed ban on such merchandise.
The group had considered changing its vendor policy after receiving some criticism about Confederate items being for sale at the latest fair in August.
The Athens County Commissioners and Athens Mayor Steve Patterson were among local officials who had urged a change be made.
The Messenger is updating this story. More details will be available in Tuesday's newspaper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.