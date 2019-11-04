This is a full list of 2019 General Election results, as provided Tuesday night by the Athens County Board of Elections.
All results are unofficial until a final, official count is conducted later this month. Candidates are listed in the order as presented on the ballot.
For full stories and details about the election, follow our coverage online at www.athensmessenger.com and in the Messenger newspaper editions on Wednesday and Thursday.
With 0 of 56 total precincts reporting:
Countywide Levies
Public Libraries:
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
Children Services:
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
Tuberculosis:
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
City-County Health Department:
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
Senior Citizens Services:
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
Sales Tax increase to fund 911, general fund, sheriff's office:
- For the tax —
- Against the tax —
Athens City Races
Athens Mayor:
- Damon Krane —
- Steve Patterson —
Athens City Council, At-Large (3 seats available):
- Beth Clodfelter —
- Sarah Grace —
- Ellie Hamrick —
- Peter Kotses —
- Patrick McGee —
- Chris Monday —
Nelsonville City Races
City Auditor:
- Garry Dickerson —
- Taylor Sappington —
Nelsonville Council, Unexpired Terms to End Dec. 5, 2021 (2 seats available):
- Dottie Fromal —
- Andrea Reany —
- Gregory Smith —
- Cory Taylor —
Nelsonville Council (3 seats available):
- Anthony Dunfee —
- Wanda Johnson —
- Shadrick Paris —
- McCray Powell —
- Linda Watkins —
School District Races
Alexander Local School Board (2 seats available):
- Katheleen Dougan —
- Ralph Harvey Sr. —
- John Hutchison —
- Lucy Delaval Juedes —
- Blake Regan —
Federal Hocking School Board (2 seats available):
- William Elasky —
- Daniel Torrence —
- Stephanie Wilson —
City/Village Ballot Issues
Nelsonville City Cannabis Ordinance:
- For the ordinance —
- Against the ordinance —
Coolville Electric Aggregation:
- For the ordinance
- Against the ordinance
City/Village Levies
Nelsonville Road Maintenance:
- For the levy
- Against the levy
Albany Police:
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
Amesville Current Expenses:
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
Buchtel Expenses (Athens & Hocking Counties):
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
Glouster Police:
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
Trimble Road Maintenance:
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
Village Races
Albany Mayor:
- Jon Bowser —
- Tim Kirkendall —
- Larry Payne —
Chauncey Mayor:
- Robert Mattey —
- Amy Renner —
Glouster Mayor:
- Thomas Hooper —
- Samantha Sikorski —
Township Races (1 seat available in each race)
Ames Twp. Trustee:
- Kevin Brown —
- Lyle Fuller —
- Mark Jordan —
- Gary Richards —
Ames Twp. Trustee, Unexpired Term to End Dec. 31, 2021:
- Brian Hines —
- Brent Kasler —
Lee Twp. Fiscal Officer:
- Roger Bail —
- Carolee King —
Rome Twp. Trustee:
- Gary Tino McVey
- John L. Young, Jr.
Troy Twp. Trustee:
- Dave Conkey —
- Leroy Guess —
- Charles Glenn Lantz, Sr. —
- Matt Miller —
- Donald Welch —
York Twp. Trustee:
- Mike Freer —
- Ronnie Wend II —
Township Levies
Alexander Fire (excluding Albany):
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
Alexander Cemetery (excluding Albany):
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
Ames Road Maintenance (excluding Amesville):
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
Bern Fire:
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
Carthage Fire:
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
Lee Fire (excluding Albany):
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
Lodi Permanent Improvements:
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
Lodi Road Maintenance:
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
Rome Firefighting/Emergency services:
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
Trimble Fire (excluding villages):
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
Troy Fire (excluding Coolville):
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
Troy Road Maintenance (excluding Coolville):
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
York Cemetery (includes Nelsonville and Buchtel):
- For the levy —
- Against the levy —
Uncontested Races:
Athens City
Council President:
- Christine Burns Knisely —
City Auditor:
- Kathy Hecht —
City Law Director:
- Lisa Eliason —
Athens City Council, Ward 1 (1 seat available):
- Arian Smedley —
Athens City Council, Ward 2 (1 seat available):
- Jeffrey Risner —
Athens City Council, Ward 3 (1 seat available):
- Samuel Crowl —
Athens City Council, Ward 4 (1 seat available):
- Christine Fahl —
School District Races
Athens School Board (2 seats available):
- David Hayden —
- Rusty Rittenhouse —
Nelsonville-York School Board (3 seats available):
- Andrea Conner —
- Dave Kline —
- Tanyah Stone —
Trimble School Board (2 seats available):
- Dave Owen —
- Kathy Trace —
Village Races
Amesville Mayor:
- Gary Goosman —
Amesville Council (2 seats available):
- Robin Dewey —
Buchtel Mayor:
- Tom Taggart —
Buchtel Council (2 seats available):
- George Addis —
- Thomas Bradley —
Coolville Mayor:
- Rose Tyman —
Coolville Council (2 seats available):
- Jeremy Miller —
- Curtis Mark Rood —
Jacksonville Mayor:
- Samuel Allen Smathers —
Trimble Mayor:
- Douglas Davis Sr. —
Township Races (1 seat available for each race)
Alexander Twp. Trustee:
- Robert Sickels —
Alexander Twp. Fiscal Officer:
- Judy Ellis —
Athens Twp. Trustee:
- Ted Linscott —
Athens Twp. Trustee, Unexpired Term to End Dec. 31, 2021:
- Brian Baker —
Athens Twp. Fiscal Officer:
- Brenda Cox —
Bern Twp. Trustee:
- David Bennett —
Bern Twp. Fiscal Officer:
- Denise Tate —
Canaan Twp. Trustee:
- Russell Halbirt —
Canaan Twp. Fiscal Officer:
- Leesa Gilders —
Carthage Twp. Trustee:
- Ranson Calaway —
Carthage Twp. Fiscal Officer:
- Gayle Buckley —
Dover Twp. Trustee:
- Christopher Russell —
Lee Twp. Trustee:
- Stacy Gwinn —
Lodi Twp. Trustee:
- Denver Lee Jordan —
Lodi Twp. Fiscal Officer:
- Jonetta Niggemeyer —
York Twp. Fiscal Officer:
- Jane Ann Edwards —
ESC Races
Athens-Meigs ESC At-Large (1 seat available):
- Jeff Vogt —
Athens Meigs ESC Alexander Local (1 seat available):
- Gary Dicken —
Athens Meigs ESC Federal Hocking (1 seat available):
- Jeffrey Koehler —
Athens Meigs ESC Eastern (1 seat available):
- J. Greg Bailey —
Athens Meigs ESC Southern Perry (1 seat available):
- Steve Wheeler —
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.