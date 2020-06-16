At the state and national levels there are new cases of COVID-19 confirmed daily. In Athens County, the number of confirmed cases has stayed at 23 since Thursday, June 11.
The 23 confirmed case in Athens was reported a day after four new cases were confirmed on Wednesday, June 10. In total the five new cases were the first to be confirmed in the county since May 26.
Athens County remains at 23 confirmed cases, with five active cases, 17 cases in recovery and one COVID-19 related death that occurred in mid-March.
As of Tuesday, June 15, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital had tested 2,147 people for COVID-19 in Athens County.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, as of Tuesday there were 41,576 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 2,573 deaths.
The number of cases in the counties surrounding Athens stand at:
- Washington – 118 cases
- Morgan – 6 cases
- Perry – 23 cases
- Hocking – 73 cases
- Vinton – 22 cases
- Meigs – 6 cases
As the state continues to reopen from the stay-at-home orders, certain precautions are still encouraged by the state and the Ohio Department of Health.
Gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited under the new advisory and social distancing is still encouraged. All reopened offices, stores and restaurants need to abide by the safety procedures as directed by the state, including wearing masks, sanitizing surfaces and keeping guests 6-feet apart where able.
