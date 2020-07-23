Athens County has officially surpassed 300 cases, today reporting 303 cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of those 303 cases, 149 are known active cases and 153 are recovered. There was one death in March.
At a state level there are now 80,186 cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 3,256 deaths.
Today at 6 p.m. a statewide mask order will go into effect in Ohio. The order was announced yesterday by Gov. Mike DeWine in response to the state's rapidly increasing numbers.
“Wearing masks will make a difference. It will determine what our fall looks like. We want kids to go back to school, we want to see sports – to do that it’s very important that all Ohioans wear a mask,” DeWine said of the order.
As previously reported by The Messenger, the order only applies to those aged 10 and above and in addition, the mask order does not apply to:
- Those with a medical condition or a disability or those communicating with someone with a disability
- Those who are actively exercising or playing sports
- Those who are officiants at religious services
- Those who are actively involved in public safety
- Those who are actively eating or drinking
Under the new order, masks will be required at all times when:
- At an indoor location that’s not a residence
- Outdoors, when unable to keep a 6 foot social distance from those not in your household
- When waiting for, riding, driving, or operation public transportation. i.e. taxi, car service or private ride share
In Athens County there have been 24 cases aged 0-19, 208 aged 20-29, 25 aged 30-39, 12 aged 40-49, 13 aged 50-59, 15 aged 60-69, five aged 70-79, and one case aged 80+.
In Athens County, 154 of the cases are female and 149 are male.
In the counties surrounding Athens, the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 177
- Morgan – 16
- Perry – 66
- Hocking – 98
- Vinton – 26
- Meigs – 22
Currently, COVID-19 tests are available to those who have symptoms. A test can be ordered by a physician, at the Emergency Room, Holzer, and CVS on State Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.