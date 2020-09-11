COVID-19 cases jumped in Athens County by 72 this week, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 491 confirmed and probable cases and two deaths. On Saturday, Sept. 5, there were 419 cases in the county.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 81 known active cases. That is a 24-hour increase of 27 cases. There have been 408 recovered cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
At a state level, there are 135,326 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 4,403 deaths.
The county has seen a sharp increase of COVID-19 over the last several weeks, after enjoying a brief time of leveling off in late July and early August. Many in the community have voiced concern of whether the latest increases are due to Ohio University students who have returned to the area.
Reports from the Ohio Department of Health’s website lend some credence to this idea, as the data shows that the largest and fastest growing age demographic for COVID-19 in Athens County are people aged 20-29, followed by those aged 0-19.
In Athens County there have been 47 cases aged 0-19, 328 aged 20-29, 36 aged 30-39, 21 aged 40-49, 24 aged 50-59, 22 aged 60-69, eight aged 70-79, and five cases aged 80+.
This week OU announced that around 7,000 students will be invited back to campus under phase two of the university’s student return plan. Some students will have the option to continue their classes online, though certain classes will require in-person instruction. Phase two is expected to begin Sept. 28, 2020.
In Athens County, 261 of the cases are female and 229 are male.
In the counties surrounding Athens, the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 239 total; 39 active
- Morgan – 46 total; four active
- Perry – 258 total; 204 active
- Hocking – 151 total; 126 active
- Vinton – 41 total; nine active
- Meigs – 158 total; 42 active
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.