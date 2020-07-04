Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed today by the Athens City-County Health Department – the largest one-day jump the county has seen. Athens County now has 49 confirmed cases, 19 of which are active, 29 recovered and one death dating back to mid-March.
Over the last week, 18 cases have been confirmed in Athens County. The quick growth is similar to state totals. Currently there are 56,183 confirmed cases in Ohio, with 2,907 deaths.
In total, there have been six hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Athens County.
The Health Department released a statement today regarding the latest increase in the county.
"The Athens City-County Health Department strongly encourages members of our community to modify their personal behavior to reduce possible transmission of COVID-19. You should wear a face covering in public, which can be a mask, scarf, bandana (sic), or other homemade fabric barrier," the release states.
The Health Department also suggests frequent hand washing and the washing of high-touch surfaces, as well as keeping a 6-foot distance between people.
"Practicing these public health prevention measures are a demonstration of kindness and respect for others," the Health Department said.
The Health Department reminded the community in its release of what to watch for with COVID-19.
"The symptoms for COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, fatigue, nausea, or loss of taste and smell. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, stay home and isolate yourself from others. If your symptoms require medical attention, call your physician, urgent care, or emergency room before arriving," the release said.
According to the Ohio Department of Health’s website 25 of the cases in Athens were female and 24 were male. There have been eight cases aged 0-19, 17 aged 20-29, six aged 30-39, six aged 40-49, four aged 50-59, four aged 60-69, three aged 70-79, and one case aged 80+.
In the counties surrounding Athens the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 131
- Morgan – 11
- Perry – 32
- Hocking – 78
- Vinton – 22
- Meigs – 12
