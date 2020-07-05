One day after Athens County saw it's largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases, an even larger increase was reported by the Athens City-County Health Department this afternoon. There are now 56 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Athens County, and increase of seven cases since yesterday.
There are 26 known active cases in the county, 29 recoveries and one death dating back to mid-March. There have been seven hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
At a state level, Ohio now has 57,151 COVID-19 cases and 2,911 deaths.
Yesterday, the Health Department released a statement to encourage members of the community to continue to take precautions regarding COVID-19.
"You should wear a face covering in public, which can be a mask, scarf, bandana (sic), or other homemade fabric barrier," the release said, also reminding the public of frequent hand washing and sanitizing high-touch surfaces, as well as maintaining social-distancing protocols of keeping 6 feet in between people.
"Practicing these public health prevention measures are a demonstration of kindness and respect for others," the Health Department said.
The Health Department reminded the community in its release of what to watch for with COVID-19.
"The symptoms for COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, fatigue, nausea, or loss of taste and smell. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, stay home and isolate yourself from others. If your symptoms require medical attention, call your physician, urgent care, or emergency room before arriving," the release said.
According to the Ohio Department of Health’s website the virus in the county is split equally between the sexes in terms of known cases, with 28 of the cases in Athens being female and 28 male. There have been nine cases aged 0-19, 28 aged 20-29, nine aged 30-39, six aged 40-49, four aged 50-59, six aged 60-69, three aged 70-79, and one case aged 80+.
In the counties surrounding Athens the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 132
- Morgan – 11
- Perry – 34
- Hocking – 78
- Vinton – 22
- Meigs – 12
