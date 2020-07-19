Eighteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Athens County in the last two days, bringing the county total to 268 cases. Of these cases, 266 have been confirmed with a test and two are considered probable and have been given clinical diagnoses.
Currently, there are 145 active cases and 122 recovered cases. There was one death in mid-March. There have been 10 hospitalizations.
Athens County was updated to a "Level 3" on the Ohio Public Health Emergency Alert System, the system that measures the severity of the virus in each county. Athens County is close to being a "Level 4" – the highest level in the system. Currently no other county has reached the fourth level.
A county-wide mask mandate went into effect on Friday, at 6 p.m. as ordered by the state due to the "Level 3" status.
The Health Department continues to recommend that people wash their hands frequently, observe social distancing protocols by keeping a 6-foot distance from others while in public, and wear a mask.
“The symptoms for COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, fatigue, nausea, or loss of taste and smell. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, stay home and isolate yourself from others. If your symptoms require medical attention, call your physician, urgent care, or emergency room before arriving,” a release from the Health Department said.
Currently, COVID-19 tests are available to those who have symptoms. A test can be ordered by a physician, at the Emergency Room, Holzer, and CVS on State Street.
There are 74,932 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, with 3,174 deaths.
In the counties surrounding Athens, the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 165
- Morgan – 14
- Perry – 59
- Hocking – 92
- Vinton – 25
- Meigs – 19
