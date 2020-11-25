Athens County has been upgraded to "red" Level 3 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, as announced by Gov. Mike DeWine early this evening. This is the second time the county has turned red since the system was introduced in July.
Level 3 is defined as very high exposure and spread. Residents are to limit activities as much as possible. Athens was rated as Level 3 in mid-July, and was downgraded to Level 2 on July 30.
There are four levels on the Advisory System. Montgomery, Lake and Lorain counties were all increased to Level 4 "purple" today, joining Franklin County which has been purple since last Thursday.
The upgrade to Level 3 comes days after a new one-day increase record was set for Athens County, when 50 new cases were reported on Monday, Nov. 23.
Currently, there are current 411 active known cases of COVID-19 in Athens County, with 1,498 recovered cases and 4 deaths, bringing the county total to 1,913 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. This is an overnight increase of 27 cases for the County.
According to the Ohio Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard, Athens County has 394.94 cases per 100,000 people.
Statewide there are now 382,743 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 6,274 deaths.
The Public Health Advisory system is normally updated each Thursday, however due to Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday, the system was updated a day ahead of time. Additionally the ODH website states that Thursday's numbers will be reported on Friday.
