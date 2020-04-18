The need for personal protective equipment (PPE) has been heavy on the minds and hearts of people around the world, inspiring many to sew masks for donation to local front line workers of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A few faculty members and students from Athens High School saw this need as an opportunity to utilize the school’s engineering equipment.
“The unique thing about the face mask was that it was produced with a 3-D printer,” Athens City Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Gibbs said in a statement.
The idea for the project began with Gibbs, who had read an article about the Veterans Health Administration creating face masks using a 3-D printer. The face mask had recently been FDA approved for use in medical settings. Gibbs shared the article with Athens High School Principal Chad Springer and Industrial Technology Teacher Wayne Hanzel. Hanzel runs the Makerspace, an area in the technology lab that opened earlier this school year and is equipped with two 3-D printers. Hanzel researched and contacted one of the manufacturers of the masks, who shared with him the design specs.
“After initial discussions with Mr. Springer, I held a Zoom Meeting with my Engineering and Drafting Design students about using the Makerspace Lab to make the masks and help out our community,” Hanzel said. “The students were thrilled about this idea!”
The design has a predominately plastic mask with an insert in the front where a small piece of a surgical mask can be placed. The plastic mask itself can be routinely cleaned and sanitized. One typical surgical mask is cut into five or six pieces to create the inserts, effectively decreasing the number of surgical masks needed.
Unfortunately, Hanzel quickly realized the project had a major problem.
“The files didn’t quite jive with our printers,” Hanzel said. “After a few attempts, we realized that the masks would take over eight hours each to print.”
Hanzel held video chat discussions with the three students who helped to pioneer the Makerspace, senior Sam Dispenza, and juniors Carter Wilkerson and Wallace Green.
“We did some brainstorming and were able to make some setting adjustments and get the print time down to 2 hours and 47 minutes,” Hanzel said. “We’re learning as we go, we’re learning it together.”
After finalizing the plans Hanzel, along with Springer and AHS teacher Jermey Kerns, began printing the masks. The three took turns printing the components of the masks while each was at the school.
“Between the three of us, we made it happen,” Hanzel said. “Basically, we’ve had the printers running 24/7 for the last week and a half.”
On Friday afternoon, Springer delivered 23 custom facemasks to Jack Pepper at the Athens City-County Health Department.
“We are very excited that our community, including ACSD, has been able to find such unique ways to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pepper said. “We know that the first responders who are in line to receive these masks are grateful.” This first batch of masks will be provided to the Athens City Police Department.
“The Athens Police Department appreciates this donation and would like to acknowledge the initiative and work of the students, staff and teachers of the Athens City School district,” APD Captain Ralph Harvey said. “These masks will help APD Officers better serve the citizens of Athens, protect themselves and by so doing, protect others. As an Athens graduate myself, I am proud and impressed, but never surprised, at what they accomplish. Thank you to all involved.”
Hanzel said that the project will continue, and they are currently printing more masks every day. Even though Hanzel’s students cannot be directly involved in the printing process due to the current school closure, Hanzel assures that they are still very much part of the project.
“I’ve been keeping the students updated,” Hanzel said. “They are really excited about it. The fact that the lab and something that they had a hand in creating is being used to help our community. It feels good that we can use this technology to help out in a time of need.”
If any resident or business owns a 3-D printer and would like to join in on the project, or if anyone would like to contribute, Hanzel can be reached at whanzel@athenscsd.org.
