County Auditor Jill Thompson took some time to present the Athens County Commissioners with a preliminary projection of the county’s budget during the Tuesday meeting.
She noted that although the economy may not appear well at the moment, the county’s finances will likely not be strained too much this budget year.
“I’ll be honest, when I looked at (the budget) I thought ‘oh I was expecting these cuts to be a little more severe,’ and that’s another reason why I wanted to share it with you early,” Thompson said. “I do expect (the budget predictions) to be a living, working document.”
Overall, the county has a projected need to reduce its budget by 4.67 percent, or by about $650,000.
She started by outlining the general tax, which she estimated in the county’s second-largest source of revenue. Over 61 percent of the tax was collected in the first quarter, which she said is “not unusual.” Athens County Treasurer Ric Wasserman estimated that the collections for the second half is around 78 percent. Thompson assured the Commission Board that Athens County has an “aggressive tax collection” method and usually approaches 100 percent payment.
However, in light of COVID-19’s effects on the economy at every level, Thompson said she was looking at about 3-7 percent reduction from the usual collection rate appears to be a good place to start estimating.
The county’s permissive taxes are the largest source of revenue and according to the Auditor, it had the “strongest first quarter” she had seen in “quite some time.” Those sales tax increases from the previous year were:
- November: + 7 percent
- December: + 19 percent
- January: 10 percent
- February: 11 percent
“For those of you that kind of watch our sales tax, you know we’re not used to that,” she explained. “We’re not used to numbers that high, we’re not used to not having a dip, so that first quarter is the strongest I’ve seen in a long time.”
She projected between 25-5 percent reductions in sales tax in the remaining months of 2020. With her estimated reductions in sales tax collection, the county would see about a 6 percent reduction from the total revenue estimate.
“Now, if we received numbers the way we’ve been receiving numbers and not dealing with this COVID, I think our (collection number) would be up over $7 million by the end of the year,” she said. “Obviously, that’s not going to be the case, so we had to make those cuts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.