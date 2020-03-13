Student food insecurity during the coronavirus closures and how to best combat the issue were the main topics during a meeting between local organizations, agencies and district superintendents held Thursday, March 12.
The meeting was a collaborative effort between the Athens County Department of Job and Family Services and the Southeastern Ohio Food Bank, with representatives of all five Athens County school districts, Community Food Initiatives, AmeriCorp, OhioHealth, Athens County Children's Services, Athens County Food Pantry and HAPCAP present as well.
With the recent announcement for closure of all K-12 schools in Ohio for an extended three-week spring break, ACJFS Director Jean Demosky sought to bring relevant organizations together to help combat the immediate hunger need in Athens County children. Though the extent of the gap is not yet known, local efforts are trying to be proactive.
"We know that there will be a higher demand for food regardless," Demosky said.
Ideas for collaborative efforts between the five Athens County school districts were discussed, with many considering use of school buses to deliver food to the students. The service could potentially be expanded for at-risk Athens County residents, such as the elderly or ill.
Demosky said she was pleased with how the meeting went, but was quick to state that this was the last in-person meeting for the group. All future meetings will be via teleconference. Demosky encouraged anyone wondering about benefits during the closure to call the JFS support center at 844-640-6446.
Federal Hocking Supt. David Hanning said he felt the meeting was a great way for all the districts to pull together.
"We're going to work collectively to get all of our students fed," Hanning said. "See if there's a way to use our resources to help the seniors and people in need."
According to Hanning, Fed Hock staff will be onsite on Monday to begin preparing the food for the 1,100 students in the district. The school system is currently uncertain on the delivery details, but Hanning emphasized they are actively working on a plan.
In addition to food, some of the schools will also be delivering school work to the students. Hanning said the measure is essential, as online learning is not an option for many students in the district.
"We have so many pockets in the district that do not have online access or phone access," Hanning said. "We just feel the best way to reach the kids is to send some stuff home to them."
Nelsonville-York Supt. Rick Edwards is working with the York Township Volunteer Fire Dept. to help fight food insecurity his district. The fire deptartment will be holding a food drive on Saturday, March 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Station 1, located at 15255 Elm Rock Rd., Nelsonville. The food drive is looking for non-perishable food.
"We as a community can step up and provide these kids with these much needed meals," Fire Chief Scott McManus said in a statement.
Nelsonville York has also created a hotline, 740-753-6200, that be called with any questions about student food insecurity or the school's response to the coronavirus.
Students within the Athens City School (ACS) district will have access to the District Food Pantry on Wednesday, March 18, from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Chauncey Preschool/ACS Early Learning Center, located at 21 Birge Dr. Chauncey, OH.
Beyond that, the school district is working on plans for food delivery beginning on March 23.
"We are looking into the possibility of preparing sack breakfasts and lunches," ACS Supt. Tom Gibbs said. "Conceptually we would utilize our school transportation network and employees to support home delivery."
Gibbs expects that details will be finalized and shared with families by the end of next week.
Alexander Local Schools is currently in the research phase of creating a plan to ensure students are fed. A survey has been sent out to all district parents to assess the need of the families, as well as obtain information to prepare for educational instruction during the closure.
Trimble Local School District Supt. John Hurd sent a letter to district families on Friday. The letter explains that the district will begin home delivery of breakfast and lunch on Wednesday, March 18, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Further details regarding sites and times will be shared by the district early next week.
Hurd states in his letter that students in grades 3-12 would be sent home with Chromebooks and chargers to continue their academic work, while the younger grades will continue paperwork that will be collected during the food deliveries.
"I know many questions exist," Hurd said in the letter. "Unfortunately at this moment I do not have answers finalized. As decisions are made and information becomes available, I will communicate it to our families and staff of our school community."
Other means of assistance during the closure are popping up around the county.
The Ohio University Inn announced on Friday afternoon that they will be supplying free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches Monday through Friday for kids K-12. The sandwiches will be available at the Inn, located at 331 Richland Ave., Athens, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The sandwiches are available to any child, no questions asked, and no purchase necessary. This service will be continued until the schools reopen.
