Another couple of Athens County schools have fallen victim to the cold and flu season this year.
Beacon School announced Thursday morning that it will be closed Friday, Feb. 7 and Monday, Feb. 10. Later that day, Federal Hocking announced it too will be closed Friday.
Superintendent of Athens County Board of Development Disabilities, Kevin Davis, said the decision had been contemplated all week, but as upwards of a third of students were out sick in addition to staff, the decision was made to call it a week and try again on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Beacon School serves students with developmental disabilities and is a part of the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Because of this, the school only has about 45-50 students who are able to attend regularly. Davis said around 15 students have been out sick this week in addition to several staff members.
“We just need a two day break,” he said. “I hate to do this. Closing the school is always our last resort, because we know we have families who depend on us being open.”
Federal Hocking also closed “due to excessive illness.” Buses did not run for Tri-County Career Center on Friday because of this, but the high school parent-teacher conferences will continue Friday evening as scheduled.
“Attendance among staff and students has been declining over the last several days with several needing to leave school early because they weren’t feeling well today,” Supt. David Hanning said via email. “While we know some have been diagnosed with the flu, many are also suffering from severe sinus infections, strep throat, and severe cold symptoms.
“Despite our best efforts to disinfect and sanitize our classrooms attendance continues to go down. It is our hope that this long weekend will give students and staff who are ill the opportunity to rest and recover.”
Custodial and maintenance staff will be cleaning and sanitizing all classrooms and offices before classes resume, the district informed families and students. All other evening and weekend activities are still on.
Davis said the Beacon custodial team will be taking the four days the school is empty to cleanse the building. This will take the form of complete wipe downs of all school equipment and other sanitizing of the school facilities.
All other Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities programs will operate as normal during Beacon School’s closure.
Davis said there are a few things for families and students to keep in mind during flu season, but the main factor families should keep in mind is staying home if signs of illness are shown. He noted that guidelines for how to prevent the spread of illness were sent home with students, and encouraged concerned families to take precautions and keep the school informed about their student’s health.
“Keep us informed so we can make decisions about everyone’s welfare,” he encouraged. “We take this decision very seriously — literally have thought about it all week. We understand the importance of staying open, and apologize for any inconvenience, but in the long term this two day break will be good for everyone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.