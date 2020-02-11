A bomb threat was reported at about 7:27 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Athens Walmart on East State Street.
No injuries have been reported, the Athens Police Department noted in a statement from Lt. Adam Claar.
The business was evacuated, and by 9 p.m. there was still an active investigation at the scene. No one was allowed in or out of the business. K-9s from the Ohio University Police Department were utilized in the investigation and the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshall's Office are also involved in the investigation, APD reported.
Citizens have been asked to avoid the area, and the department will provide information as it comes available.
The statement notes that a false report of injuries to safety personnel or citizens was circulating.
"We would like to clarify that there have been no injuries as a result of this incident," the statement concluded.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
