A New York man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Brown Avenue that took place in January 2017.
Ramon Luis Nieves, 25, a resident of Brooklyn, has reportedly been indicted for felonious assault in the case, according to Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn.
The arrest comes nearly three years after a shooting incident on the west side of Athens. Alex Andrews was reportedly shot through his kitchen window at about 2 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2017.
Andrews told police he was making a snack when a person shot him through his window. The Messenger reported then that a shotgun blast of birdshot and buckshot left countless fragment wounds throughout Andrews' face, neck, chest and stomach, and left him functionally blind in his left eye.
Andrews recovered after undergoing two surgeries in West Virginia.
The shooter's identity remained a mystery, and served as the Athens County Crime Solvers Anonymous' Crime of the Month later that winter.
The Athens Police Department received help from the U.S. Marshals Service in making the arrest. Though from Brooklyn, Nieves was reportedly arrested in Columbus on Wednesday. He was transported to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and awaits his initial appearance in court.
This story is being updated.
