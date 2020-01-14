On Saturday morning, two days before Joe Burrow’s final game at LSU, the quarterback who transformed the program looked at a picture of himself as a boy.
The image showed Burrow standing in front of his brothers and wearing an oversized white polo shirt. He hadn’t grown into his arms, much less completed the greatest season by a quarterback in college football history.
That boy dreamed of winning the national championship — not the Super Bowl. He thought it would happen at a different school, maybe Nebraska, where his brothers played, or Ohio State, where he began his college career.
“What would you tell this kid right now?” one of LSU’s in-house reporters said.
“Looks like a national champion,” Burrow said, tightening the cap of his water bottle.
Until he transferred two years ago, Burrow never expected to stand on the field at Mercedes-Benz Superdome and hoist the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy with LSU.
But there he was Monday night, the quarterback who lifted LSU’s program to the top of the sport. After LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 to win its fourth national championship, Burrow cradled the game ball. The boy was a champion.
Clemson had not allowed three touchdown passes in one game this season. Burrow had three by halftime. He threw five touchdowns and broke the NCAA single-season record for touchdown passes with 60. He threw for 463 yards.
He gave LSU everything he had, generating offensive rhythm after LSU struggled early on to find it.
For him to realize the childhood dream, Burrow had to pull LSU from its largest deficit this season. The Tigers had trailed in a game five times this season, never by more than a touchdown, before Clemson took a 10-point lead in the second quarter.
Clemson had pressured Burrow. It forced him out of the pocket. The LSU offense looked shaken. Its receivers struggled to create separation. Burrow had completed half his passes, well off his season average. He had nowhere to comfortably throw the football.
But Burrow changed everything on LSU’s fourth possession. He unfurled a 52-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase, tying the score. The pass sparked LSU’s offense.
LSU scored touchdowns on two of its next three drives to take the lead.
On LSU’s final possession of the first half, Burrow rushed 29 yards to position the offense outside Clemson’s end zone. He threw a 6-yard touchdown on the next play. LSU extended its lead.
Burrow took a hit when he released the football on that throw. As he came off the field, ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe said Burrow was gasping for air, wondering if he had broken a rib.
Burrow didn’t miss a snap. He directed LSU to two more touchdowns in the second half. He improvised when Clemson forced him from the pocket, his creativity and pocket awareness on full display.
Burrow led LSU in rushing deep into the fourth quarter, finishing with 58 yards (Clyde Edwards-Helaire ended up with a game-high 110). He dropped passes into tight windows. He scored more points against Clemson than any other opponent had this season.
After Burrow’s fifth touchdown pass, he walked off the field pointing at his ring finger. The LSU fans soon broke into their “Neck” chant, and Burrow waved his arm up and down along with the crowd. He smiled.
Twelve minutes remained — but with LSU leading 42-25, Burrow knew the end of his career was near. He had traveled from the bench at Ohio State to the Heisman Trophy at LSU. He had transformed the program, leading the Tigers to their first undefeated season since 1958.
Burrow took a knee yards from the Clemson end zone as the clock ticked toward zero. And when it ended, there stood the boy, now a man, his white polo replaced by a white jersey.
Burrow had received the trophy he wanted more than any other.
Joey Burrow had won the national championship.
