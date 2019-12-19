Joe Burrow led Athens to 37 wins in his 41 starts over three years as the Bulldogs’ quarterback.
The final win was the most significant, a 34-31 triumph over Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary at New Philadelphia High School’s Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium.
The victory came in a Division III state semifinal, and advanced the Bulldogs to the state championship game with a 14-0 record.
This wasn’t a game where everything clicked for the Bulldogs. They trailed 14-0 in the second quarter, and 17-7 at halftime. The Fighting Irish, the defending state champions themselves, were going toe to toe with the high-flying Athens offense.
However, the Bulldogs were able to figure things out, scoring 27 points in the second half for the monumental victory.
“I’m so proud of our guys coming out in the second half, fighting, fighting, fighting, getting down by 10, fighting back in the fourth quarter, coming back to win. I can’t explain it. I can’t explain. We played hard,” Burrow said.
It was late-game magic by Burrow and the ‘Dogs that led to the win. SVSM led 31-21 after Dominic Davis’ 14-yard run with just 7:56 remaining.
The Bulldogs needed points, and they needed them in a hurry. A six-play, 86-yard drive covered the field in just 1:05. Burrow’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Luehrman cut the deficit to 31-28 with 6:46 left.
“We started going faster,” Burrow said. “We started getting to the line quicker and running our plays. That really got us in rhythm.”
The Bulldogs’ defense forced a three and out, giving the ball back to Burrow.
Athens would drive 78 yards for the game-winning score. An 11-yard pass to Zacciah Saltzman eventually moved Athens down to the Fighting Irish 12-yard line.
Saltzman led the 2014 Athens team in receptions, and perhaps none was bigger than his winning touchdown.
Burrow found the junior in the back corner of the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown with 1:51 left. Athens went ahead 34-31.
Burrow completed 7 of 9 passes on that winning drive for 67 yards. Overall, the drive took 13 plays.
“When we got that last stop there was no doubt in my mind we were going to go down and score,” Burrow said. “Our guys fought so hard. We fought hard all year. Now we’ve got one more to go.”
Athens eventually clinched the win when Trae Williams came up with an interception, setting off a wild celebration in New Philadelphia.
The Bulldogs’ dream of playing in a state championship would come true.
Burrow completed 32 of 44 passes for 322 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
The Bulldogs would finish as state runner-up that season. In a career full of big wins, none would be bigger than the state semifinal win over SVSM.
