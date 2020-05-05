The state of Ohio has begun to reopen through the Responsible Restart Ohio plan approved by Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health, and the city of Athens’s Engineering and Public Works Department has provided the residents and business owners of guidelines for safely reoccupying properties.
The move will progress slowly: On May 1, there was a healthcare reopening, where non-essential procedures began to be conducted once more. In addition, dentists and veterinarians were able to return to work
On Monday, May 4, manufacturing, distribution services, general offices and construction was allowed to return to their job sites. With this, the groups were warned to protect the health of employees and their families by requiring face covering, conducting daily health assessments, maintaining good hygiene, cleaning and sanitizing tools and workspaces, and limiting the capacity of buildings to meet social distancing guidelines.
On May 12, retail industry will follow in the other industry’s footsteps. Masks will be required for those going into stores, as well as the employees working there.
However, in Athens, one of the main concerns with businesses reopening is possible stagnant water. The guidelines outline safety measures businesses and those reoccupying structures can take.
“When buildings and homes are vacated for an extended period, the stagnation of water within the plumbing can lead to water quality deterioration that may be associated with public health risks,” the city’s press release noted. “To ensure the water remains safe and to protect against bacteria which could possibly include Legionella, the following guidelines are recommended for business owners and property managers.”
Room temperature stagnant water is a good growing environment for bacteria. The National Sanitation Foundation and the Ohio Association of Plumbing Inspectors have created steps to take to reduce bacteria growth and other pathogen and corrosion concerns that occur when there is a significant drop in building water use. The guidance focuses on potable water distribution systems inside buildings.
One such way to reduce bacteria growth is through “flushing” a system, by running large amounts of water through a water system to wash out grime and pathogens.
The following step-by-step instructions can help replace stagnant water in water pipes with fresh water:
- Make sure all faucets in the building flow to a drain. If there are any water filters in the home, remove or bypass them.
- Remove aerators and screens from every faucet.
- Starting with the cold-water, turn on all faucets — including kitchen and bathroom sinks, utility and mop sinks, bathtub and shower, etc. — and allow them to run during the entirety of the flushing process. To do this, start at the lowest floor level. If the building has a basement, start there. Move to the next highest floor and turn on all faucets. Continue until all faucets are turned on in the building.
- At the end of this process, water should be flowing from all the faucets in the building at the same time.
- Let water run until the water is clear and the temperature has stopped changing at the last faucet turned on. If you do not have a thermometer, flush for at least 30 minutes. Larger homes may need to flush for a longer time.
- Turn off the first faucet you turned on (lowest floor) and continue turning off faucets in the order they were turned on.
- Repeat steps 3-5 for hot-water taps.
- Clean and reattach aerators to the faucets.
- Flush, or run a cycle of, any appliance (ice maker, dishwasher, coffeemaker, laundry, etc.) for 10 minutes each.
Replace any filters and return equipment to
- service, if applicable.
This guidance can be modified to fit the needs of larger structures, including office buildings, schools and hospitals. Pease refer to the Ohio EPA Guidance for Premise Plumbing Water Service Restoration for more information on how to improve water quality.
For a typical home and small businesses with 8 taps, the cost would be approximately $3.50 to perform flushing for 30 minutes.
“We encourage business owners and homeowners to take the necessary steps as they begin to reoccupy businesses,” the press release concluded.
The city of Athens’ Engineering and Public Works department can be reached at 740-593-7636.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.