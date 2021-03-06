A child in Nelsonville was fatally shot early Saturday morning, according to a Nelsonville Police report.
Officers from the Nelsonville Police Department were dispatched to a Walnut Street residence at approximately 12:54 a.m. Saturday morning in reference to a juvenile that had sustained a gunshot wound.
According to Police reports, officers administered CPR to the child until Athens County EMS and the Nelsonville Fire Department arrived. The child was then transported to O'Bleness Hospital where the child was pronounced dead.
The child's body has been transported to Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
Nelsonville officers and Athens County Prosecutor’s Office officers and analysts executed multiple search warrants over the course of the night according to the Police Department.
The case remains under investigation. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
