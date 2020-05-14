Early childcare facilities, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, gyms, fitness centers, and athletic leagues were the latest industries to receive reopening dates during Gov. Mike DeWine’s daily press conference on Thursday afternoon.
Childcare facilities will be able to reopen on May 31, so long as the facilities follow newly established guidelines.
“Our goal is simple, to do everything we can to protect the children in childcare and their families,” DeWine said.
Leading up to this announcement, the state formed a Early Childhood Advisory Council. The council worked to discuss best-practices for childcare centers and to determine what is best for the opening of childcare.
“Moving forward childcare is going to look different,” DeWine said.
Beginning on May 31 childcare facilities will have a reduced number of children in each classroom. There will be a maximum of nine children per classroom for preschool and school-aged children, and a maximum of six children for infant aged classrooms. Additionally extra cleaning will be implemented.
“Cleaning is the word of the day,” Advisory Council Chair Joni Close said. Close is the president of the Sisters of Charity Foundation of Cantonal. She was brought in to discuss the changes that facilities will have to make.
The full guidance for the facilities will be posted on coronavirus.ohio.gov, among the changes will be cleaning toys after each use. Increased hand-washing for both caregivers and children. Daily temperature checks for children when they arrive at the facility and zero field trips.
Close encourages parents to begin more frequent hand-washing with children at home to help them adjust to changes they will face.
In addition to childcare, announcements were made regarding the BMV, gyms, fitness centers, athletic leagues and public swimming pools – all of which will be able to reopen on May 26. Official guidance and changes will be available on coronoarvirus.ohio.gov sometime today or tomorrow.
Lastly horse racing will be allowed to begin again on May 22, though spectators will be prohibited.
Salons, restaurants and bars
On Friday salons, barber shops, spas, restaurants and bars began reopening around the state, each with noticeable changes in place.
Lyn Thompson, owner of Bliss Hair and Nail Studio in Athens, has been working towards the reopening date by making adjustments to her business. The salon, which has the space to accommodate multiple stylists, will now only host two stylists at a time, both distanced apart from each other. The salon is now open on Sunday and Monday, days they normally were closed to allow for the new restrictions. The stylist also wear gloves, masks and scrubs – which they change in between clients. In addition they fully sanitize in between clients, something Thompson said was already part of the salons routine.
“It’s our normal I guess,” Thompson said of the new precautions. While leading up to the reopening she says she was “anxious and excited,” but halfway through the first day back she was just excited.
Thompson said that her clients are excited to be back – the salon is currently booked solid for the next two weeks. Attractions Hair and Nail Salon in downtown Athens was similar, with clients booked solid throughout the day.
While business owners are surely grateful to reopen, many are looking ahead and planning for if another shutdown were to occur.
“I’m preparing for fall, for if we have another round,” Thompson said. “We just don’t know...so I’m trying to go on about my business.”
Throughout the day on Friday, many businesses saw a steady stream of customers, particularly those in downtown Athens. Chris Pyle, owner of Donkey Coffee saw a return of customers to their outdoor seating.
“Some people are really excited,” Pyle said. “People are excited to be able to sit and experience community again.” Donkey Coffee’s outdoor seating reopened on Friday, though the business had been available for carry-out throughout the pandemic. Currently the business is working on its strategy for when indoor dining reopens state-wide on May 21. Part of Donkey Coffee’s plan is to replace all of its table with glass top tables which for easier sterilization.
When the reopening dates were announced during Gov. Mike DeWine’s daily briefing on May 8, regulations were detailed for what restaurants and bars will be expected to do to adhere to social distancing regulations. Businesses will need to work with their floor plan to ensure that a distance of 6 feet separates dining parties. The number of people within a dining party will also be restricted to 10, keeping in line with social distancing standards for the state.
Restaurants who are unable to have tables 6 feet apart can separate dining parties with physical barriers like high-backed booths or plexiglass walls.
DeWine suggested that COVID-19 symptoms should be listed at the entrance to dining facilities, so that customers can self-screen if they should be entering the business.
