The Athens County Children Services Board of Directors voted unanimously on Monday to rescind the retirement of long-time executive director Cathy Hill, the agency announced Thursday.
Hill, who was set to retire at the end of the month, was willing to postpone her retirement in light of the ongoing pandemic and increased needs within the office, a press release noted.
“We are touched, but not surprised, by Cathy’s willingness to postpone her well-earned retirement,” said Nancy Schell, Board Chair for ACCS. “That is the steady and selfless leadership we have become accustomed to from her. While it is unknown how long the Stay at Home order, or the State of Emergency, will last, one thing we do know is that ACCS is in the best possible hands to meet the challenges it presents.”
Hill has worked at ACCS for 16 years of her 39 years in social work, having taken the role of executive director in 2012. During Hill’s leadership, ACCS has passed two countywide tax levies, ensuring that stable funding for the agency and the care and protection of children in Athens County will continue well after her departure.
The Board was faced with the decision to keep Hill on or use an interim director during the ongoing pandemic.
“It is with the best interest of the agency, our staff, and ultimately the children and families we serve that we made this decision,” said Schell. “We believe this will allow for continuity and stability for the agency as our focus remains on our essential work of providing a critical safety net for children and families during this unprecedented time.”
Otis Crockron, current Deputy Director of Finance and Operations for the agency, was set to become the interim director upon Hill’s retirement. The board voted to appoint him upon Hill’s eventual retirement.
“This is not a change in direction for the agency, or me personally”, Hill said in a release, “but rather a pause during this crisis to keep all hands on deck while we work to meet the needs of the children and families we serve while providing for the health and safety of our staff and their families as well.”
