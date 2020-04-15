Columbia Gas suspended shut-offs for nonpayment and is offering flexible payment plans to customers who indicate either an impact or hardship as a result of COVID-19.
Columbia offers options to help customers manage their billing and payment including:
- Flexible payment plans – Plans that spread the balance due across multiple months
- Suspended late payment charges until June 1, 2020. Columbia Gas will continue to assess the need to extend this deadline
- Budget Plan billing — A program that allows customers to pay about the same amount each month, and they calculate that amount based on usage, weather and projected costs
Customers are urged to reach out to Columbia Gas at the first sign they may have trouble paying their bill, so the company can work with them.
Customers may qualify for assistance for a number of human services. The CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act has allocated additional funding to programs like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Community Services Block Grant to help support income qualified customers.
These programs can help individuals and families covers costs related to energy bills, employment, education, transportation, food, housing and more. Customers with questions can call 1-800-344-4077.
