As the number of total cases of COVID-19 rapidly rise in the state, the total confirmed cases in Southeast Ohio are beginning to slowly rise. The lag in confirmed cases for the area has been attributed to the lack of testing available in the Appalachian area.
The number of confirmed cases in Athens County has remained at three since the first case was confirmed by the Athens City-County Health Department on March 26. The onset of disease for that patient was indicated to be two weeks prior on March 12. Since that time, two other cases have been confirmed with one death from COVID-19 in the county.
Across the region, this tread remains the same. On March 25, 55 out of Ohio’s 88 counties had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. At that time, only 13 out of the 32 Appalachian Ohioan counties had a confirmed case, a figure that amounts to a little over 20% less than the state average.
As of print time on April 8, there are only four Ohio counties without any confirmed cases. Of those four, three of them are in Southeast Ohio, Noble, Jackson, Hocking and Vinton counties. Putnam County in Northwest Ohio is the fourth county without a confirmed case.
The second confirmed case in Morgan County was confirmed on Wednesday morning by the Morgan County Health Department. No details about the patient are available at this time. The Health Department is currently contacting anyone associated with the patient.
“This confirms that COVID-19 is here,” Health Commissioner, Richard Clark, MD said. “It is essential that we follow the Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton’s orders, this means stay home. The changes we make now will save lives.”
Though COVID-19 has not been confirmed in large numbers throughout Southeast Ohio, it doesn’t mean it hasn’t been in here. Dr. James Gaskell, Health Commissioner of the Athens County Health Department, said testing has been difficult to obtain. This would lead to numbers that are an inaccurate representation. Gaskell says that testing is now “easily available” with OhioHeath and LabCorp now conducting tests.
“OhioHealth has opened a testing site away from the hospital, and anyone presenting symptoms can call their doctor, who will order it,” Gaskell said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 5,148 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 193 deaths. The total number of deaths increased 26 since Tuesday, the largest one-day increase for the state since the beginning of the pandemic.
