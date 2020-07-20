New COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Athens County over the weekend, bringing the new total to 274 confirmed and probable cases.
Currently there are 156 known active cases and 127 recovered cases, there was one death related to COVID-19 in March. Of the 274 cases, 272 have been confirmed with a test, while two cases are considering probable, meaning they have been given a clinical diagnosis.
To date, OhioHealth O’Bleness has administered 5,044 COVID-19 tests, 805 of which were within the last week.
Statewide there are now 76,168 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 3,189 deaths. Gov. Mike DeWine spoke with NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, stating that while a statewide mask mandate has not been ordered, he is not ruling out the possibility.
“I don’t think anybody in Ohio who’s watched what I’ve done over the last four months doubts that, you know, I’ll do what we need to do to protect Ohioans,” DeWine said.
Earlier in the month the Ohio Public Health Emergency Alert System was put into place. The statewide system monitors the severity of the virus in each county, giving each a Level 1-4 rating, with 4 being the most extreme. Currently no county is listed as a “Level 4.”
Athens County currently sits at “Level 3”, defined as being a county with high exposure and spread of COVID-19.
Last week, Health Department Administrator Jack Pepper told the Messenger that the county was nearing “Level 4”, but had maintained the “Level 3” status by weight of the slow spread of COVID-19 in the county early in the pandemic.
“We are at the threshold. If it gets any worse at all we will be purple,” Pepper said.
Despite DeWine not issuing a mask mandate for the entire state, all “Level 3” counties – Athens included – are required to wear masks while in public. Currently 60% of the state is under this ruling. Though the majority of the state is under a mask mandate, DeWine says that a statewide order is not the thing to focus on.
“We’re very, very concerned,” DeWine said. “It’s not all about orders. Orders are important. But it’s also about getting people to understand, ‘Hey, this is very, very serious.’”
DeWine warned that Ohio could be on a similar spread trajectory as Florida, one of the worst hit states in the country. As of Monday, Florida was reporting 360,386 cases of COVID-19 with 5,071 deaths from the virus.
“We are at a crucial stage. We are at the point where we could become Florida,” DeWine said.
There have been 24 cases aged 0-19, 190 aged 20-29, 25 aged 30-39, nine aged 40-49, 11 aged 50-59, 10 aged 60-69, four aged 70-79, and one case aged 80+.
In Athens County, 139 of the cases are male and 135 are female.
In the counties surrounding Athens, the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 164
- Morgan – 14
- Perry – 62
- Hocking – 94
- Vinton – 25
- Meigs – 10
Currently, COVID-19 tests are available to those who have symptoms. A test can be ordered by a physician, at the Emergency Room, Holzer, and CVS on State Street.
