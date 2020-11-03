A sales tax proposed by the Athens County Commissioners was approved by Athens County voters during Tuesday's election, according to the unofficial results released on Election Night.
The levy, structured as a five-year, 0.25 percent increase to the county’s sales tax, is aimed at providing additional revenue to the county's 9-1-1 office, and passed by a narrow margin — 12,354 votes in favor of the measure were counted, while 11,082 were counted against the measure.
This is the second attempt for this percentage of sales tax levy in as many years, but the proceeds will not be split as they were for the 2019 levy attempt.
Athens County Commissioner Charlie Adkins noted in July that it’s the same percentage, just all the funds will be directed toward the 9-1-1 office. Last year’s levy was split: 50 percent was for 9-1-1, a quarter was for the county’s general fund and the last quarter would have gone to the sheriff’s office.
Athens County 9-1-1 dispatchers handle, on average, about 96,000 calls a year. The offices's other funding sources are direct charges from agencies within the county for contracted services and the Government Assistance Wireless Program, with a total operating budget of $2.3 million during 2020. In 2019, the office received $1.64 million in sales tax revenue, $519,843 from intergovernmental funds, and about $269,000 from "other" sources — totaling $2.43 million.
Athens County 911 has increased its dispatching services over the years, and officials have said it needs more revenue to handle this and to pay for needed infrastructure projects.
If passed, this will raise the Athens County sales tax to 1.5 percent, the maximum allowed in Ohio.
“The bottom line in this is without this we are not going to be able to continue the upgrades and keep the system where it is,” Adkins said. “We have one of the best 9-1-1 systems in the county, and to keep that, this is where we’re at.”
The department has noted that there are several upcoming costs to be met, including adding additional communications towers across the county. A presentation provided to the community through an open-house noted that the cost to meet demand is $680,000 for replacements and upgrades.
