Ohio's first death
Ohio's first known death related to COVID-19 was at the forefront of Gov. Mike DeWine's press conference on Friday afternoon. The death was particularly significant for DeWine, as the deceased, Mark Wagoner Sr., 76, was someone he had known and worked with closely. Wagoner was a lawyer and former chair of the Lucas County Republican Party and father to a former lawmaker. He died on Wednesday.
DeWine acknowledged that the death bears personal significance for him, but as more deaths come, they will become numbers. He pointed out that each death is significant.
"Each time we hear about a new death it's someone who was loved. Someone who wanted to live a little longer," DeWine said.
This first Ohio death has spurred DeWine to re-emphasize the importance of this fight.
"We now have entered a new phase in our battle against coronavirus," DeWine said.
Many have been waiting for further closures from the governor, waiting each day for the closure of daycare and non-essential businesses. However those orders were not given today.
"We're not there yet," DeWine said. "Our daycare numbers are down." DeWine encouraged everyone who can to take their children out of daycare. The issue with shutting daycare facilities down completely, is that some parents rely on the facilities to care for their children while they work essential jobs.
DeWine did enact an order to close all senior citizen centers by end of business on Monday. DeWine stated that congregate feeding programs provided by many of these centers will continue via delivery.
During the press conference, DeWine was asked about sheltering in place, something the state of Illinois is currently enacting. DeWine stated that through the already issued closures, this is essentially in place.
"If you can stay home, you need to stay home," DeWine said. "It's the wisest thing to do, it's the safest thing to do."
He mentioned again that businesses must do what is right to protect their employees, including sanitizing and keeping track of employee's health, stating that if businesses do not comply he will not hesitate to do what must be done to protect citizen's health.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 169 confirmed cases, one death and 39 hospitalizations spread across 28 counties in Ohio.
National Guard
On Wednesday, DeWine and Ohio Adjutant General MG John C. Harris Jr. announced the deployment of the Ohio National Guard. Rumors have swirled around the state that this is the beginning of martial law, which is when ordinary law is suspended and an area is ruled by a military government.
"[N]one of those are true," DeWine said. The governor joked that you will see guard members carrying groceries instead of guns.
The National Guard was called in at the request of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and with the collaboration of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks and Feeding America food banks.
The Guard will be in place to help with the food banks, who are busier than ever with all of the closures. 300 National Guard members will be deployed at 12 food bank warehouses across the state. These 12 warehouses provide food for individuals in all 88 Ohio counties.
The deployed members will aid in procuring, sorting, and packing food for distribution. They will also assist in distribution and deliveries, and supporting needs to protect public health and safety at the food banks.
"We have a long history of supporting the state and nation during times of emergency," Harris said in the announcement.
Postponing Tax Day
The deadline for federal income taxes has officially been postponed from April 15 to July 15 by an order of President Donald Trump on Friday. This move is to allow taxpayers and businesses to have additional time to file and make payments without accruing interest or penalties during the pandemic.
However, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggests not waiting.
"I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money," Mnuchin said.
This announcement follows one from earlier in the week that stated that individuals and businesses would be allowed to delay paying 2019 tax bills for 90 days past April 15.
The delay is part of an effort by the government to keep $300 billion in the economy, while society deals with the economic impact of COVID-19.
The State of Ohio has yet to make any announcements about postponing the state tax deadline. Ohio State taxes are due by April 15 currently.
