MCARTHUR — The Vinton County Health Department (VCHD) reported two confirmed cases for COVID-19 in Vinton County residents.
Both individuals were contacts of a positive out of county case.
This is the first confirmed instance of COVID-19 for Vinton County. Vinton was the last remaining county in Ohio to have zero confirmed cases. COVID-19 is now confirmed in all 88 Ohio counties.
"We have contacted the patients and the individuals potentially exposed and they have been given instructions to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms," the health department stated.
VCHD also noted that it will be in contact daily with these individuals for monitoring of temperatures and symptoms.
"In order to protect the privacy of these individuals, additional demographic information relating to these cases will not be released," the health department stated.
COVID-19 can cause mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms generally appear within 2 to 14 days of exposure. Most people who become sick do not require hospitalization, but older adults, people with chronic health conditions, and people with compromised immune systems are more likely to require more advanced care. We encourage the community to support our efforts of reducing the spread of COVID-19 by practicing the following recommendations:
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- Wash hands often with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available.
- Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when coughing.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands or after touching surfaces.
- Clean and disinfect “high-touch” surfaces often.
- Call before visiting your doctor.
- Practice good hygiene habits.
The health department does not conduct COVID-19 testing. Testing of the general public is not available.
More information about the virus can be found on coronavirus.ohio.gov.
