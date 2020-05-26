Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Athens City-County Health Department, bringing the county total to 18 confirmed cases and one death.
The Health Department released the latest numbers at 2 p.m. this afternoon (Tuesday). There are five known active cases and 12 recovered cases of COVID-19 in the county.
As of Tuesday, OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital has tested 1,237 people for COVID-19 and Holzer has tested 55 in Athens County.
According to the Ohio Department of Health's website, Athens County cases break down to 13 females and 5 males. There has been one hospitalization, the one death was male patient who was a male aged 60-69 years.
The age range of the patients in Athens County are:
- 0-19: Five cases
- 20-29: Three cases
- 30-39: Two cases
- 40-49: Two cases
- 50-59: Two cases
- 60-69: Three cases
- 70-79: One case
During Tuesday afternoon's press conference, Gov. Mike DeWine continued to encourage Ohioans to wear face masks. There is not an official order requiring people to wear masks when they enter into public. DeWine announced the end of the Stay-at-Home Orders on May 19. In place of the former orders DeWine said the state is strongly recommending that Ohioans follow an “urgent health advisory”, which is now known as the Ohioans Protecting Ohioans. The advisory lifts the former bans on non-essential travel, though the state still recommends limiting travel, as well as following social distancing guidelines.
"This is an issue of how do I protect my neighbor? This is not a political issue," DeWine said.
The Health Department reminds residents that they can take the following steps to help reduce the spread:
- Wearing a face covering (if you are able to without compromising your own health)
- Practicing social distancing of at least 6 feet
- Limiting gatherings to 10 people
- Staying home if you are sick
- Working from home, if you can
- Sending just one person from the family to do the shopping
- Washing hands frequently for 20 seconds
- Cleaning high touch surfaces
- Monitoring your health
- Preparing for someone who may be ill in your home
