After a month of sharp increases of COVID-19 cases, Athens County ended July with 345 cases – having begun the month with 60.
July saw not only a 475% increase in cases, but also city and county-wide mask mandates, increased hospitalizations, and both upgrades and downgrades on the Ohio Public Alert System.
Within the first two weeks of July, the county saw an increase of COVID-19 that some local health officials believe may have been tied to holiday celebrations.
“We experienced this minor surge within the couple of weeks of the Fourth of July,” Health Commissioner Dr. James Gaskell previously told the Messenger. “We think there was a lot of activity that occurred on the Fourth.”
In the weeks after July 4, the daily number of COVID-19 diagnoses reached its peak, and saw a drastic decrease as the month came to a close. Due to this and other indicators like frequency of emergency room visits, Gov. Mike DeWine downgraded Athens County to a orange alert Level 2 on the Public Alert System on Thursday.
The Athens City-County Health Department continues to encourage residents to abide by social distancing protocols, wash hands and sanitize “high-touch surfaces” frequently and to continue to wear a mask while in public per the state order.
On Friday there will be a free COVID-19 pop-up testing site in The Plains at Athens High School from 1-6 p.m. No appointment is needed, anyone can walk in for testing without a referral. An announcement from the Health Department states that more regional locations will be announced soon.
According to the Health Department, testing quantities may be limited.
More information on pop-up testing sites around the state is available at coronoavirus.ohio.gov.
As updated by the Ohio Department of Health there are now 93,963 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 3,539 deaths. In Athens County there are 345 confirmed and probable cases and one death.
Of those cases, 76 are known active cases and 268 have recovered. 342 of the cases have been confirmed with a test and three of the cases are considered probable with a clinical diagnosis.
In Athens County there have been 28 cases aged 0-19, 230 aged 20-29, 29 aged 30-39, 15 aged 40-49, 15 aged 50-59, 17 aged 60-69, six aged 70-79, and three cases aged 80+.
In Athens County, 175 of the cases are female and 168 are male.
In the counties surrounding Athens, the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 197
- Morgan – 20
- Perry – 106
- Hocking – 111
- Vinton – 30
- Meigs – 25
