Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Athens County, bringing the total 28 cases. According to the Athens City-County Health Department there are currently five known active cases, 22 recoveries, and one death that occurred in mid-March.
On a state-wide level there are now 46,759 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 2,755 deaths.
In Athens four of the cases have been hospitalized.
According to the Ohio Department of Health's website 17 of the cases in Athens were female and 11 were male. There have been seven cases aged 0-19, four aged 20-29, five aged 30-39, four aged 40-49, two aged 50-59, three aged 60-69, two aged 70-79, and one case aged 80+.
In the counties surrounding Athens the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 120
- Morgan – 6
- Perry – 26
- Hocking – 74
- Vinton – 22
- Meigs – 9
Effort around the state is increasing to identify COVID-19 cases. Contact tracing has increased within the state and the county. In addition COVID-19 pop-up testing sites are being conducted by the ODH in what they deem to be underserved areas.
COVID-19 pop-up testing sites will be available in central Ohio on June 25 and June 26. Anyone can get a no-cost test at these locations. No appointment is needed; anyone can walk-in on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed.
ODH said that more testing sites will be announced soon. On June 25 there will be one in Lancaster from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Elementary School, located at 220 E. Walnut, Lancaster, OH 43130.
