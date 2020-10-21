Athens County is now totaling 1,184 confirmed and probable cases since the beginning of the pandemic, following 10 new cases being diagnosed since Wednesday afternoon.
Currently, there are 246 known active cases and 936 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. There were two in-county COVID-19 related deaths earlier in the pandemic.
According to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard, seven of the new cases are individuals aged 20-29, one case is aged 0-19, one case is aged 40-49 and one case is a person 80+.
On Monday, Oct. 19, two local school districts announced a new case each of COVID-19. Trimble Local Schools and Federal Hocking Local Schools both released statements to district families.
“We want to inform you that we have recently received information about at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff person at the Federal Hocking Local School District Office. Cleaning and disinfecting of the exposed locations has been completed,” Fed Hock Supt. David Hanning wrote in a statement. Fed Hock has had seven reported COVID-19 cases this school year.
Similarly, Trimble Supt. John Hurd address district families on Monday.
“We want to inform you that that (sic) we have recently recevied information about at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member at Trimble Middle School,” Hurd wrote. “Cleaning and disinfecting of the exposed area has been completed.”
Both districts remain open at this time.
Statewide, there are 188,005 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 5,149 deaths related to the disease.
In Athens County there have been 198 cases aged 0-19, 803 aged 20-29, 48 aged 30-39, 41 aged 40-49, 40 aged 50-59, 35 aged 60-69, 11 aged 70-79, and eight cases aged 80+.
In the counties surrounding Athens, the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 344 total; 104 active
- Morgan – 77 total; 23 active
- Perry – 363 total; 60 active
- Hocking – 194 total; 25 active
- Vinton – 936 total; 43 active
- Meigs – 210 total; 37 active
