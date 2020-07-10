Athens County has broken into the triple-digits of COVID-19 cases with the latest announcement from the Athens City-County Health Department. There are now 111 confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in Athens County.
Of the 111 cases, 76 are considered active while 34 have recovered, there was one death from COVID-19 in March. Nine people are been hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Athens County.
Athens remains at "Level 2" on the Public Health Advisory Alert System, the state-wide system that measures the severity of the virus in each county. "Level 2" is listed as counties with "increased exposure and spread."
At a state level there are now 62,856 total cases in Ohio and 3,032 deaths.
According to the Ohio Department of Health’s website the virus in the county is split equally between the sexes in terms of known cases, with 28 of the cases in Athens being female and 28 male.
There have been 18 cases aged 0-19, 58 aged 20-29, 10 aged 30-39, eight aged 40-49, six aged 50-59, seven aged 60-69, three aged 70-79, and one case aged 80+.
In the counties surrounding Athens the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 144
- Morgan – 12
- Perry – 41
- Hocking – 80
- Vinton – 23
- Meigs – 12
The Health Department continues to recommend that people wash their hands frequently, observe social distancing protocols by keeping a 6-foot distance from others while in public, and wear a mask.
“The symptoms for COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, fatigue, nausea, or loss of taste and smell. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, stay home and isolate yourself from others. If your symptoms require medical attention, call your physician, urgent care, or emergency room before arriving,” a release from the Health Department said.
Currently, COVID-19 tests are available to those who have symptoms. A test can be ordered by a physician, at the Emergency Room, Holzer, and CVS on State Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.