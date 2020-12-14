Vaccines for COVID-19 officially began to be administered on Monday throughout Ohio, a moment long in the making for the pandemic.
“This is an historic occasion. This is hope. This is the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” Governor Mike DeWine tweeted.
The vaccines are only being administered to front-line workers at the moment. Two hospitals received vaccines on Monday – Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and the Cincinnati Medical Center. Eight other hospitals will be able to begin vaccinating health care workers on Tuesday, Dec. 15:
- Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital in Lucas County
- Cleveland Clinic in Cuyahoga County
- Metro Health Medical Center in Cuyahoga County
- Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center in Clark County
- OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in Franklin County
- Aultman Hospital in Stark County
- OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens County
- Genesis Hospital in Muskingum County
O’Bleness stated that they will begin the vaccinations on Friday, beginning with those working with high-risk patients.
According to DeWine, the ten chosen hospitals were selected based on geography, populations and access to ultra-cold storage capacity.
DeWine held a press conference on Monday afternoon to discuss the vaccine.
“Today is the first day of a process that will continue over the months ahead as Ohioans who choose to be vaccinated have their opportunity to receive the vaccine. However, until the vaccine is widely available for all Ohioans who choose to receive it, we must continue to use all available tools to prevent the spread of the virus, like wearing a mask, keeping your distance, and washing your hands,” DeWine said.
When questioned about when he will be getting vaccinated, DeWine he will be waiting.
“I will get my shot when it my turn,” DeWine said, promising that he and his wife, Fran DeWine will get their shots during a press conference as an example of the vaccine.
Vaccinations will be available for nursing home residents in Ohio beginning Friday, Dec. 18. It is currently unknown when the vaccine will be available to the general public, though Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suggests that adults without underlying health conditions and who are not front-line workers could be waiting until April.
In Athens County, there are now 2,653 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, of which, 651 are known active cases and 1,996 cases are recovered. There have been six deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Statewide, there are now 570,602 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio and 7,551 deaths.
