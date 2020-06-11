A COVID-19 testing site will open at the CVS Health store on East State Street in Athens as of Friday, June 12.
Thursday, the company announced that it would be expanding its already hundreds of open testing sites with nine additional locations, including the CVS at 555 E. State St., Athens. There are 34 other locations for testing opened by CVS in Ohio.
Individuals who seek these tests are required to register in advance at cvs.com. There is no cost to both insured and uninsured individuals, but the registration process helps ensure those who most need the tests have first access. Those groups include first responders, people exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and individuals who work in health-related fields, in addition to taking into account state and age guidelines.
Testing will be done via nasal swabs, but will not be administered by a CVS employee. Instead, the individual seeking the test is asked to administer it or bring someone else to administer it while a CVS employee observes the process. The tests
Individuals will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, a CVS press release stated.
Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in 2-4 days.
