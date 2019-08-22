MILLFIELD — One woman is dead and another injured by what authorities suspect was carbon monoxide poisoning. 

Athens County sheriff's deputies and Athens County EMS responded to a camper Thursday morning at 15990 Millfield Road, Millfield, and found a strong odor of fumes coming from the camper. They had been summoned by a neighbor.

Sheriff Rodney Smith said the names of the two women were not being made public because family members had not been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Messenger will have a full report in Friday's newspaper edition.

Load comments