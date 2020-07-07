Two opposing groups met across Court Street on Sunday afternoon, leading to a mix of peaceful protests, shouting arguments and alleged harassment of a public official.
The event began as a rally to show support for local law enforcement. A Facebook event, entitled “Defend the Police”, was created, inviting people to “Show up with your signs praising these men and women who put their lives on the line every time they put that uniform on!”
Soon after the event was created on Facebook, a counter-rally was created by the group Showing Up For Racial Justice Ohio (SURJ OH), an organization that is “working to undermine white support for white supremacy.” The counter-rally was called “Defend Our Community – Athens in Solidarity with Black Lives.”
The “Defend the Police” rally met in front of the Athens Court House on Court Street. Many in attendance held signs or wore shirts with the “thin blue line”, a symbol of support for law enforcement.
The “Defend Our Community” rally met first at the College Green on Ohio University’s campus, where speakers talked to the crowd about their experiences with racism and people of color who have been killed by law enforcement around the nation. The group then marched down Court Street to stand opposite of the other rally, took a knee and began chanting. During this time many in the “Defend the Police” rally recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
Tensions ran high once the two groups were opposite of each other. Protests chants echoed around the street. Motorcyclists revved engines in front of the BLM protesters to drown out their chants, causing some protesters to attempt to block their paths.
Republican State Representative Jay Edwards attended the “Defend the Police” rally. Edwards took to Facebook after the event to say that the rally had an “amazing” turnout and that there were supporters from all walks of life.
During the event, Edwards was seen speaking with rally members without wearing a mask, prompting counter-protesters to chant, “where’s your mask?”
When Edwards attempted to leave the rally he was followed by counter-protesters who yelled expletives at the politician.
“I was spit on, bumped into, and had liquids and bottles thrown at me. I even heard one person mention that the masks were being worn to protect their identities. These cowards didn’t worry me, but was happy to have the police there just in case. They did help in not allowing them to surround my car,” Edwards said. “It was quite odd to realize I just recently helped a few of the people saying ‘F*** Jay Edwards’ with their unemployment last week. I guess they were okay with me when they needed my help. Similar to the police, they hate them until they need them. The irony.”
When the post received a comment that perhaps Edwards did not help them get their unemployment, Edwards responded with what he has since said was a “joke.”
“[Y]ou’re right. People would have had to actually worked to earn unemployment,” Edwards wrote.
The Messenger reached out to Edwards for comment on the event and did not receive a reply by time of printing.
Despite the tensions that ran through the day, the majority of the people in attendance on both sides seem to be there to demonstrate peacefully.
Sylvia Driscoll, an Athens resident, was there in support the police. Driscoll’s son is in his first year as a police officer in Colorado. Driscoll expressed that she hopes that people understand that supporting the police does not mean you are anti-equality.
“I still can’t see the correlation. Let’s get together and talk about solutions. Because yeah, there is a problem, but it’s not like solely the police. It’s a societal problem. There’s injustice across the broad,” said Driscoll.
On the opposing side, 2020 Athens High School graduate Brayden Halbert, said that as a minority he has experienced racism growing up in Athens, having been called the n-word while growing up playing football.
“After a while you get used to it and don’t really pay attention to it,” Driscoll said. He also stated that he was once pulled over in the city of Athens for going the wrong way down a one-way street when he was 16, saying that he was detained while they looked him up in the system.
Driscoll decided to join Sunday’s counter-protest after seeing people on the “Defend the Police” pouring water over BLM chalk drawings.
Despite these experiences, Driscoll overall believes Athens to be a loving place.
“We (Athens) are a very liberal and loving place and I appreciate our Athens Police system. I believe them to be a very level-headed group of people and they are worried about the safety and concerns of the citizens, all citizens – which I am proud to say being here. But, that is to say that sometimes you have to support a little something you believe in.”
