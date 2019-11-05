A trio of Democrats swept the three available seats for Athens City Council At-Large.
Beth Clodfelter, Sarah Grace and Peter Kotses all won seats, according to unofficial results provided Tuesday evening by the Athens County Board of Elections.
Independent candidates Patrick McGee, Chris Monday and Ellie Hamrick were the three other candidates for the seats.
This story is being updated.
