Furthering the back and forth of the looming election, Gov. Mike DeWine took to Twitter late Monday night to announce that the polls will be closed for election day tomorrow.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton released an order on Monday night stated that the polls will be closed on Tuesday due to the "health crisis."
"I make this Order to avoid the imminent threat with a high probability of widespread exposure to COVID-19 with a significant risk of substantial harm to a large number of the people in the general populations, including the elderly and people with weakened immune systems and chronic medical conditions," the order reads.
The order details the progression of Ohio's response to COVID-19. As of March 16, there are 50 confirmed cases, spanning 13 counties across the state.
"...I hereby ORDER all polling locations in the State of Ohio closed on March 17, 2020," Acton said in the order.
The order states that it will stay in effect until the State of Emergency declared by DeWine no longer exists, or until Acton rescinds or modifies the order.
The order adds to unprecedented amount of uncertainty the day before the planned Ohio primary election. Monday afternoon during a press conference DeWine stated that he was seeking to postpone the election until June 2 in light of COVID-19 concerns.
“We should not force them to make this choice,” DeWine said of Ohio citizens, “a choice between their health and their constitutional rights and their duties as American citizens.”
The proposed postponement was denied Monday evening by Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard Frye, who stated that there had been ample time to submit absentee ballots for those who did not wish to attend the polls.
"No one is disenfranchising people intentionally," Fyre said. "People could have voted absentee."
DeWine took to Twitter shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday night to address this decision.
"During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at an unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus," DeWine said in a statement.
Ohio polls were supposed to open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
"While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State Frank LaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity," DeWine said in the statement.
The statements throughout the day have left many confused and unsure if they will be heading to polling locations in the morning. Athens County Board of Elections Director Debbie Quivey assures that there will not be voting on Tuesday.
"It's not going to change," Quivey said. "This is a final decision."
According to Quivey the Board of Elections is currently working hard to contact all of the Athens County poll workers to tell them not to report to work tomorrow. So far, she has been thankful for their patience with the situation.
"We have amazing workers," Quivey said. "We have apologized for any confusion." According to Quivey, the Board of Elections has received positive support from the community so far.
"I just want to say thank you," Quivey said.
Despite the last minute changes, Quivey says she believes this is for the best of the community's health and well-being.
"No matter what your political party is, we have to come together," Quivey said. "I believe the right thing was done."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.