Ohio University administrators have partnered with Athens County officials and healthcare providers to provide support if hospitals in the county are filled over-capacity.
The university is helping facilitate contingency plans and “is prepared to make space available” for the anticipated increase in hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Southeastern Ohio, a press release announced Wednesday afternoon.
Last week, the Athens County Commissioners were warned that OU seemed hesitant to offer physical space in the dorms, and that agencies working with the universities had turned to look at other avenues.
Don Gossel, director of the Athens County Emergency Management Agency, said discussions with Jack Pepper, director of the EH division of the Athens City-County Health Department, revealed that the university’s administration was hesitating to offer the dorms as backup sick rooms if the hospital is overflowed.
Gossell said his team was looking to hotels, community centers and converted hospitals such as the Mary Hill Center (previously Doctors Hospital), to use instead.
“In view of the hospitals, O’Bleness with no student body is in pretty good shape,” Gossell said. “But Holzer is getting up toward 80 percent (bed capacity). If they see too much of an influx of patients, (the county) will start absorbing them.”
As with the COVID-19 outbreak, when there is threat of an illness that could cause a surge of patients, it is critical that area leaders coordinate a community response, OU stated in its press release.
“Ohio University has been a strong partner in our emergency response planning efforts during this unprecedented public health crisis,” said Mark Seckinger, President of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in the university press release. “Now, as we work to keep people out of our hospitals to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, and plan for a future surge of patients, it is important to know that we have access to additional space should it be needed.”
Which spaces OU is considering for prospective overflow space is not yet known. OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood said that the university was purposefully vague as the spaces are still up in the air. She noted that they are considering more areas than just the dorms, however.
She also noted the various ways the university community has been engaged in the fight against COVID-19, including students from the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and the College of Health Sciences and Professions who were already partnered with county health departments and are using their time there to help alleviate the workload.
“These past few weeks, University leaders have been coordinating with our county partners and leaders from the local hospital systems to determine how we can work together on solutions to this crisis,” said OU President M. Duane Nellis in the release. “We are committed to continuing to dedicate time and resources toward solutions to help alleviate the impact on our citizens and communities.”
OU’s Chief Medical Affairs Officer, Dr. Ken Johnson, echoed Nellis’ sentiments.
“While COVID-19 is new, preparing for responses to disasters is not,” Johnson said. “These emergency preparedness exercises are routine efforts to ensure we are all prepared when called upon to ensure the safety of our communities. I am proud of the strong and swift collaborative efforts that we have undertaken to protect the health and wellbeing of our communities.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.