Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine effort to push back the state’s primary election to June 2 over concerns related to COVID-19 was denied on Monday evening.
Election Day is still on for Tuesday, March 17.
The case was brought before Franklin County Judge Richard Frye, who was apprehensive about moving the election date, citing among many things, the thousands of dollars and hours spent on the and the fact that a decision like this cannot be made 12 hours prior to an election.
"There are too many factors to balance in this uncharted territory," Fyre said.
Fyre also stated that there has been ample time for this issue to have been discussed, as the Coronavirus has been around for weeks.
Part of the reasoning behind postponing the election was to ensure that everyone has the chance to vote — a Constitutional right.
Fyre pointed out that no one was being denied that right.
"No one is disenfranchising people intentionally," Fyre said. "People could have voted absentee."
DeWine and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose originally had sought to maintain voting on Tuesday, but escalating concerns related to COVID-19 led them to seek a move.
The hope was to extend mail-in balloting over the next few months and host an in-person Election Day in June.
DeWine and LaRose announced the intended change at a Monday afternoon news conference.
“Because the authority to shift election day does not reside with the Ohio Secretary of State, this change must be enacted by either a legal order or an act of the state legislature,” according to LaRose’s office.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said on Twitter that the “expected lawsuit will be from a private party” because “the state cannot sue itself.” Yost identified LaRose as “the probable defendant” in the case to be filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.
Yost had been instructed not to contest the lawsuit.
This attempt reflects a dramatic shift from earlier days in which DeWine and LaRose had committed to holding the election even as schools and restaurants were ordered to close. Even on Sunday night, LaRose sent a directive to county boards of election to allow “curbside voting” for citizens unwilling to enter their polling locations on Election Day.
By Monday afternoon, though, it became clear Ohio faced a number of challenges that would have greatly affected voter turnout on Tuesday. These challenges included:
More than 150 polling places were to be relocated for Tuesday’s election. This is because the original spots were located inside nursing homes and other areas with vulnerable populations.
Ohio’s K-12 schools were set to close after Monday for three weeks. Tuesday would mark the first day off from school, with many parents and guardians potentially kept from the polls while determining childcare plans.
Just about every college and university campus in Ohio has closed. Students are either being told to leave campus, or were already gone for spring break and are asked not to return. These students, potentially hours or more away from their proper voting location, would have been forced to cast provisional ballots.
Many county board of elections had been recruiting new pollworkers up until Monday morning. In Delaware County, elections officials sought new pollworkers for the following day and even offered “on-the-job training.” With so many older pollworkers opting to stay home, it was becoming more and more untenable for boards of elections to adequately conduct an election.
“We should not force them to make this choice,” DeWine said of Ohio citizens, “a choice between their health and their constitutional rights and their duties as American citizens.”
Asked why the June 2 date was chosen, DeWine and LaRose said this is because 2020 is a presidential election year. The voters have to select delegates for the political parties’ national conventions. The Democrats are set to meet in Milwaukee in mid-July, with the Republicans convention set for August in North Carolina.
“Safer would have been September,” DeWine said.
In a statement, Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper offered support for postponing in-person voting.
“Dr. Amy Acton and Gov. Mike DeWine shared their conclusion with me that the risk to voters, 35,000 poll workers, volunteers and the broader public through additional spread was too great to conduct in-person voting tomorrow,” Pepper said. “In deference to their expertise on this critical health crisis, I support that decision regarding in-person voting tomorrow.”
House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, also said she supported the move.
“This is a very difficult decision that is no doubt disruptive to the democratic process,” Sykes wrote on Twitter, “however as we continue navigating this is public health crisis we must put the health of Ohioans first, which is the most important thing we can do at this time.”
