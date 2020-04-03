Ohio’s stay-at-home order was extended to May 1 by Governor Mike DeWine during Thursday’s press conference. The original order was issued on March 22 and was set to expire on April 6.
The order can be viewed on the coronavirus.ohio.gov.
The new order will effect essential businesses still in operation. Beginning on Monday, April 6, per the order there will be a limit on the number of customers allowed into public stores at one time. It will be up to each store to set a limit. Businesses are also held accountable when it comes to social distancing standards making sure those behaviors are being done and people are following them.
The order also addresses travelers coming into the state. The governor made the directive that those traveling should self isolate for a period of at least 14 days. Exceptions to the directive include people who work in trans-border areas, healthcare workers, public health workers, public safety workers, transportation workers and others who work in essential industries.
Visitors have been instructed not to travel into the state if they are developing COVID-19 symptoms. However, certain medical care circumstances are exempt.
The governor also made a mandate regarding weddings. Weddings are now mandated to have no more than ten people present during the outbreak.
DeWine also required all public swimming pools as well as private club swimming pools or housing complexes to be closed. This was put in motion to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. This requirement does not apply to private residential pools.
During Friday’s press conference, DeWine stated that letters were being sent out to judges around the state, requesting that at-risk prisoners be released. DeWine clarified that the prisoners in question were non-violent offenders.
The prisoners being considered for release belong in two groups:
- Twenty-three women who are either pregnant or in prison with a child who was born behind bars.
- Fifteen people over the age of 60 who are within 60 days of being released.
As of print time on Friday, there were 3,312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 91 deaths. Athens County remains at three confirmed cases and one death.
