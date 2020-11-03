Despite being thrown off the ballot during the hectic Primary Election, and allegations of election tampering from the General Election of Nov. 3, it appears Katie O'Neill has won Athens County's vote, but that Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) has been re-elected to his position in the Ohio Statehouse.
Overall, Edwards won with over 29,000 votes, with O'Neill landing almost 19,500 votes. She has over 2,000 more votes than Edwards in Athens County, but lost handily in each of the other counties in the district.
The 94th District covers a large swath of Southeast Ohio, including all or parts of Athens, Meigs, Vinton and Washington Counties.
Edwards expressed his thanks to voters for supporting his third term in office.
"I'm excited, truly humbled an honored by the results," he said. "The electorate continues to have trust in me."
Edwards noted his goal of accessibility with his constituents, and is known for visiting even the smallest municipality. He noted the challenges of his district include having bastions of Democratic voters while other areas are strongly Republican.
"I pledge to keep working across the aisle and with all groups I possibly can, regardless of background," he said. "I pledge to continue to give our area a big voice at the statehouse."
Edwards also noted the allegations of election tampering that surfaced Tuesday afternoon.
"Someone called me earlier and filled me in — I can't speak to it," he said, but said he believed that the alleged tampering wouldn't have changed the election's outcome.
According to reports, signs involving O'Neill were displayed inside the voting booths and instructed voters to not cast votes for her, as those votes would not be counted.
The allegations were first sent to Kate McGuckin, chair of the board of the Athens County Board of Elections Office, by 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 3. McGuckin said the Office is conducting an investigation and will issue a statement on the matter once more information has been obtained.
The false instructions may have stemmed from legal issues O'Neill faced during the Primary Election, where her eligibility for candidacy was questioned. Ultimately, a 6-1 ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court reinstated her to the 2020 Primary Election, allowing her name to be placed on the General Election ballot this fall.
O’Neill was originally disqualified from the election when the Athens County Board of Elections ruled unanimously that she did not meet the residency requirements for the race. This was due to O’Neill’s voter registration being active in Geauga County when she filed for the candidacy.
