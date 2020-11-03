ALEXANDER — Allegations of election tampering have arisen from voters at the polling location inside the Alexander Local School District.
According to reports, signs involving Katie O'Neill, the Democratic party candidate for the 94th Ohio House District Representative, were displayed inside the voting booths and instructed voters to not cast votes for her, as those votes would not be counted.
The allegations were first sent to Kate McGuckin, chair of the board of the Athens County Board of Elections Office, by 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 3. McGuckin said the Office is conducting an investigation and will issue a statement on the matter once more information has been obtained.
The false instructions may have stemmed from legal issues O'Neill faced during the Primary Election, where her eligibility for candidacy was questioned. Ultimately, a 6-1 ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court reinstated her to the 2020 Primary Election, allowing her name to be placed on the General Election ballot this fall.
O’Neill was originally disqualified from the election when the Athens County Board of Elections ruled unanimously that she did not meet the residency requirements for the race. This was due to O’Neill’s voter registration being active in Geauga County when she filed for the candidacy.
O’Neill’s name was left on the ballot, as they had already been printed, but the votes were not counted due to the legal issue.
The 94th District covers a large swath of Southeast Ohio, including all or parts of Athens, Meigs, Vinton and Washington Counties. O'Neill is facing incumbent Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) for the position.
In a statement posted to her Facebook page, O'Neill said she was seeking legal advice.
"I have contacted my lawyer, Louis Grube, due to election fraud," she wrote. "I need anyone and everyone that saw a sign saying not to vote for Katie O'Neill on or off election board properties or voting locations to contact me immediately at ohiohouseoneill@gmail.com. We are told neon orange signs that said votes for Katie O'Neill would not be counted were seen at voting booths today."
