The March Primary Election has been a long, drawn out process, starting when Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose submitted legislature to prevent an in-person election from occurring due to the pandemic.
The state has finally ironed out the wrinkles of how the election will be completed, allowing Ohio voters until April 25 to request a ballot, and until 7:30 p.m., April 28 to submit that ballot. There are several ways to request a ballot, as voters will not be sent the ballots automatically.
As the Athens County Commissioners have closed most county offices to the public, there is no walk-in traffic at the office. That leaves a few other measures that have been implemented, starting with calling the Athens County Board of Elections (740-592-3201). This allows for no contact from the elections board staffers and the public.
Another no-contact method is by printing an absentee ballot off the Secretary of State’s website, ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/absentee-ballot/.
Voters can also pick up applications in the Athens County Annex building’s lobby, 15 S. Court Street. The applications can then be put into the ballot drop box located behind the building. This is also where completed ballots may be submitted.
Debbie Quivey, director of the Athens County Board of Elections, said the drop box is emptied daily, allowing for the staffers to have ballots in the mail the day following an application drop-off. This was partially due to Commissioner Charlie Adkins, who worked to get the office extra space, supplies and rooms for the expanded absentee voting.
“He worked really hard to get us everything we’ve needed,” she said. “Charlie made sure we had plenty of gloves, and we had masks and have been donated homemade masks.”
She said the staffers if working in a room with other people, such as those processing ballot applications, all wear gloves and masks. They also all wear gloves and masks when entering and exiting the office.
“We’re all trying to keep healthy,” she said.
Due to the new election process for this primary, the office has been flooded with applications, Quivey confirmed.
“We’re getting around 300 applications a day,” she said, noting that in the mid-200’s was the least the team has had on any particular day. “Last Monday we got 600 and some applications — and I’m glad we’re getting all these. There’s nothing to worry about in voting in this election.”
She said the majority of voters seem to be those who usually vote by mail, and are familiar with the process, and encouraged residents to get a ballot as soon as possible.
“Don’t wait until the last minute,” she warned, noting the office staff still have to send the ballots out. “But please vote. Don’t be hesitant — it’s the same type of election, and will still be a counted election. I hope this process doesn’t discourage anybody — the process is a good process.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.