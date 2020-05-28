One fatality and several injuries were the result of a two-vehicle crash along U.S. 33 on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased is Michael Spencer, 56, of Columbus.
According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on westbound U.S. 33 near mile-post nine in Athens County.
Maurice Gaines, 42, was driving a 2018 Hino box truck with Darian Whiteside, 19, both of Columbus, when he failed to obey a traffic control device and made an "improper left turn" from S.R. 682 onto U.S. 33 eastbound.
At that time Rhonda Warton, 52, of Columbus was driving westbound on U.S. 33 in a 1994 Chrysler four-door. Two passengers, Micheal Spencer, 56, of Columbus, and David Kirby, 36, of Lincoln, WV, were in the vehicle with Warton at the time of the crash.
Warton struck the Hino truck on the left side pushing it into the intersection.
Warton and Kirby were both flown via MedFlight to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries. Whiteside was transported to O'Bleness Memorial Hospital for minor injuries, Gaines did not require treatment.
Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Athens County Sheriff's Department, Dover Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Ohio Department of Transportation, MedFlight and the Athens County EMS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.