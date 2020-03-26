The first COVID-19 case has officially been confirmed in Athens County. The announcement was made on Thursday morning by the Athens City-County Health Department. The patient is recovering while in isolated quarantine at home.
The Department is now conducting case investigations with the patient's close contacts. The patients identity has not been reported.
The announcement comes a day after an Ohio University announced that a student was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 24. The student developed symptoms while studying abroad, and was tested upon returning to Athens.
The OU student self-isolated briefly in Athens while awaiting the test results and has since returned to their county of residence to self-quarantine with family support.
"As we continue through the COVID-19 outbreak, we encourage the public to help us slow the movement of the virus," the announcement from the Health Department said.
The Health Department continues to recommend social distancing, frequent hand washing, cleaning surfaces and self-quarantines for the ill. Additionally, in accordance with state directives, the health department recommends that non-essential businesses close or have employees work from home.
"If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms and are preparing to see a doctor, call your physician’s office, urgent care, or emergency department before arriving for care," the announcement said.
As of time of printing on Thursday, there are 867 confirmed cases and 15 deaths in Ohio. In total for the country there are 79,082 cases and 1,143 deaths.
