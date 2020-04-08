ohio coronavirus map 04-7-20
data provided by the ohio department of health. messenger graphic by angela wince.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Meigs County. The announcement was made be the Meigs County Health Department in a release on Tuesday morning.

According to the release, the patient is a male in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, no other identifications have been made.

At this time, the Health Department asks that residents refrain from calling with questions regarding this case while the Department works to complete its disease investigation and notify relevant individuals.

Individuals identified as contacts of the case will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. The Health Department urges residents to continue to practice good social distancing and follow the state issued stay-at-home order.

“We were fully aware this was only a matter of time and we urge residents not to panic,” the Meigs County Health Department said the release.

COVID-19 was first confirmed in the state on March 9, when Governor Mike DeWine confirmed three cases and declared a State of Emergency for Ohio. Since then, the number of confirmed cases has grown each day and currently stands at 4,782 confirmed cases in Ohio, and 167 deaths. Athens County remains at three cases and one death.

