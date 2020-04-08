The first confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Meigs County. The announcement was made be the Meigs County Health Department in a release on Tuesday morning.
According to the release, the patient is a male in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, no other identifications have been made.
At this time, the Health Department asks that residents refrain from calling with questions regarding this case while the Department works to complete its disease investigation and notify relevant individuals.
Individuals identified as contacts of the case will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. The Health Department urges residents to continue to practice good social distancing and follow the state issued stay-at-home order.
“We were fully aware this was only a matter of time and we urge residents not to panic,” the Meigs County Health Department said the release.
COVID-19 was first confirmed in the state on March 9, when Governor Mike DeWine confirmed three cases and declared a State of Emergency for Ohio. Since then, the number of confirmed cases has grown each day and currently stands at 4,782 confirmed cases in Ohio, and 167 deaths. Athens County remains at three cases and one death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.