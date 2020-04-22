LOGAN — The first COVID-19 related death has been reported in Hocking County. The death was reported by the Hocking County Health Department on Wednesday. For the protection and privacy of the family they will not be releasing any demographic information.
“We are saddened by this news and would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” stated Health Commissioner Doug Fisher. “This disease has affected our entire community and we are working tirelessly to slow the spread of this virus and minimize its impact. Out of respect for the privacy of the patient and his/her family, we will not be releasing any additional identifying information.”
The Hocking County Health Department’s infectious disease staff are now in the process of investigating the contacts of the deceased.
The updated numbers for COVID-19 in Ohio as of Wednesday afternoon are 14,117 total COVID-19 cases with 584 deaths. Athens County remains at three confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death. The figures for COVID-19 are released by the state every day at 2 p.m.
The Ohio Department of Health, Hocking County Health Department, and the Athens City County Health Departments all continue to ask everyone to remember the following recommendations to protect yourself from illness:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, throw the tissue away, and wash your hands.
• Avoid touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.
• Clean high touch surfaces frequently – phones, doorknobs, light switches, cell phones, etc.
• Avoid people that are sick.
• If you have any signs of sickness, call your health care provider, otherwise if you are sick, stay home.
In order to help prevent any further spread of this virus, the Hocking County Health Department is asking everyone to support and follow the directives and recommendations of Governor Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health Director. Social and physical distancing is essential to limit unnecessary exposures. While challenging, limiting the community’s exposure to this disease will make a lasting impact on reducing deaths associated with the virus.
Please be reminded, that Ohio’s coronavirus call center is open to answer questions from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The hotline number is 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or 1-833-427-5634. More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov
