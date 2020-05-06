On Monday, the Perry County Health Department reported the death of a patient who tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was an 88-year-old female.
“I am heartbroken as I share this news with you today, and I want to express my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the patient who passed away”, said Perry County Health Commissioner Angela DeRolph. Health Commissioner DeRolph also indicated that the Perry County Health Department will not release any additional identifiable information about the patient to respect privacy.
The Perry County Health Department states that they continue to monitor all known contacts of COVID-19 cases to help prevent the spread of the disease and they continue their planning and response efforts with partners throughout the county to meet the needs of Perry County residents.
“We must continue to work together to limit unnecessary exposures and follow the Director’s Stay Safe Ohio Order which can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov, to reduce the spread of the virus in order to protect ourselves, our loved ones, our health care providers, first responders, all of the people in the workplace, and the most vulnerable” said DeRolph.
As of Tuesday after, there are 20,969 total cases of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio. Of those, 3,956 are hospitalized. There have been 1,135 deaths in Ohio from COVID-19. Athens County remains at four cases, with only one active case. There has been one death in Athens County from COVID-19
It is important to continue to follow these standard precautions to prevent the spread of infectious diseases:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, throw the tissue away, and wash your hands.
- Avoid touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.
- Clean high touch surfaces frequently – phones, doorknobs, light switches, cell phones, etc.
- If you have any signs of sickness, call your health care provider, otherwise if you are sick, stay home.
General COVID-19 Questions can be answered by calling: ODH Call Center: 1-833-427-5634 (1-833-4-ASK-ODH) 7-days 9AM-8PM. Visit coronavirus.ohio.gov as the Ohio Department of Health updates their numbers every day at 2 p.m. and has helpful information regarding COVID-19.
