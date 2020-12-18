Rolling up her sleeves for a quick pinch and a poke, Rachel Copper, RN, made history as she became the first person in Athens County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18.
“I didn’t even feel the needle,” Cooper said, who works in the OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital Birth Center. Cooper, like other eligible employees of OhioHealth, received an email two weeks ago with sign-up information. She quickly signed up for an early spot, unknowing that she would in fact be the first patient. She said that it’s exciting to know that she was the first, but also just exciting to be able to get the vaccination.
“My friends are very jealous,” she said laughing. “I get very excited about vaccines. They are a safe, effective and proven way to help keep our community safe.”
O’Bleness was chosen as one of the 10 hospitals in the state to receive the first shipment of the Pfzier COVID-19 vaccine, which was approved by the FDA last Friday. The hospital received its shipment of around 975 vaccines on Tuesday.
Friday was used as a pilot run of the vaccination process at the hospital, with 50 people receiving the injection. This was to test out the process and make sure everything ran smoothly.
The vaccine will be administered first to frontline teams in hospitals, starting with the pilot group. The plan is to administer the vaccine next to the highest-risk group first, which includes those with direct patient contact within the hospital setting. The next phase will be vaccinations for those with moderate risk including OhioHealth Physician Group associates, rehabilitation and imaging. Phase three will be to vaccinate all OhioHealth associates and staff. All phases will be dependent on vaccine supply.
In the coming days, the vaccine will be available to those in OhioHealth’s other regional care sites, in the same order phase schedule, based on supply.
“We are very excited about this next step in the battle against COVID-19,” said Mark Seckinger, president of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. “We have worked together at OhioHealth to get the vaccine, to plan for our staff to get vaccinated, and to continue to care for our patients at the very highest levels. Our staff has answered the call, they have worked tirelessly to save lives, and now this vaccine is available to them, to keep them healthy as the battle against COVID-19 continues.”
According to Dr. Lucy Bucher, senior director of Medical Affairs at O’Bleness and practicing OB/GYN, the staff at have been highly anticipating the vaccination.
“I think everyone all week has been talking about this. It’s definitely a little mood boost this week, right before the holiday,” Bucher said, stating that most of the staff have already signed up or are waiting to do so. Bucher received her vaccination at 9:45 a.m. Friday.
“It was painless and relatively easy, and I feel great,” Bucher said. From start to finish with paperwork included, the entire process took around 20 mins during the morning of the first day.
Many have been skeptical about the vaccine and the speed at which it was produced, tested and approved. Vaccines often take years to develop. To help expedite the process, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services created a program called “Operation Warp Speed,” the goal of which was to produce and deliver 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccines with the initial doses beginning in January 2021. Given the severity of the pandemic, hefty funding for the vaccine was granted.
The vaccine has been shown to be more than 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 related illness, though a few rare instances of an adverse reaction in patients resulting in anaphylactic shock have occurred.
The amount of funding given enabled the program to speed up the normally slow process. This gives a sense of security to some medical professionals like Bucher.
“I just try to stick with what I know from the data and from the experts ... I feel really safe taking the vaccine. There have not been any corners cut. They put all the resources into getting it out,” Bucher said. Bucher warns that just because the vaccine is being distributed, doesn’t mean that the pandemic is nearly over.
“I think the vaccine is a great first step, but it’s not going to change what we do in our daily lives,” she said, encouraging the community to continue social distancing, mask-wearing and other in-place regulations. “Stay vigilant and stay safe. The vaccines is going to save lives, but it can’t do all of the heavy work in one day or one month.”
